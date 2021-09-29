Court Rules Against State Application To Amend Mafume Bail Conditions

Harare magistrate Ngoni Nduna has quashed state’s application to amend bail conditions for the suspended Harare mayor, Councilor Jacob Mafume.

Magistrate Nduna said it was incompetent of the court to grant the state application since there were no new facts.

“The accused was arrested for obstructing the course of justice and was admitted to bail with the same grounds that the state brought up for the application,” said Magistrate Nduna.

He added, “new grounds are not raised in the state’s application therefore it needs modification and the court can not grant that application, it is dangerous to the law.”

Nduna further noted that the court had no jurisdiction to amend bail conditions for Mafume.

The Harare ward 17 councilor is accused of obstructing the course of justice or alternatively contempt of court for allegedly interfering with a key witness, Edgar Dzehonye, in another matter where he is facing criminal abuse of office.

Mafume will be back in court on 25 October 2021 for the commencement of trial.