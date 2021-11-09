COVID-19:Govt Warns Against Complacency As Festive Season Approaches

The government has warned citizens to continue adhering to the COVID -19 safety protocols despite the country recording low daily cases in recent weeks.

Addressing the media, National COVID-19 taskforce chief coordinator Agnes Mahomva warned that the police will be on the lookout for those who will breach COVID-19 regulations during the festive season.

“We continue to enforce the COVID-19 regulations and we have law enforcement agents who are guarding against violations of protocols,” she said.

The country is under level two COVID-19 lockdown which limits gatherings to 100 people but allows businesses to operate.

Lately, the country has been recording low daily infections and deaths but there has been a huge disregard for the virus as most people are ignoring the regulations.

Mpilo Central Hospital acting chief executive Solwayo Ngwenya said the high temperatures that are being recorded must not give false comfort that the virus is no longer readily.

He warned that a fourth wave is imminent and will be deadlier due to new variants being discovered.

“What is critical about this virus and its variants is the human-to-human contact. Once you allow the population to mix and mingle freely, the virus spreads slowly reaching a peak after two to three months, then causing death and pandemonium.

“Most people sleepwalk into this phase only to ‘wake up’ when it’s too late. The fourth wave will, unfortunately, be hitting us in December and January when the weather will be hot. The call to social distance, hand-sanitise, and wear face masks properly must be reinforced,” Dr Ngwenya said.