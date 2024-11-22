Delta Advocates for Responsible Drinking at Innovation Challenge

Delta Corporation marked a significant achievement by hosting the Smart Drinking and Moderation Innovation Challenge yesterday, an initiative aimed at promoting responsible alcohol consumption among the youth.

With a legacy of over 126 years in the beverage industry, Delta has consistently advocated for social responsibility, emphasizing the importance of safe drinking practices.

This year’s challenge featured a $60,000 prize, encouraging innovative solutions to combat drug and substance abuse.

During the event, Delta’s Non-Executive Director, Mrs. Emma Fundira, highlighted the company’s dedication to nurturing a culture of responsible drinking and education.

“Delta is a beverages company that brings enjoyment and refreshment to its consumers,” she stated, emphasizing the importance of social norms around alcohol consumption. Fundira noted that this initiative not only celebrates innovation but also reinforces Delta’s role as a catalyst for positive change in society.

“Delta is a beverages company that brings enjoyment and refreshment to its consumers,” Fundira stated, highlighting the company’s long-standing commitment to promoting social norms around drinking for over 126 years. She underscored the responsible drinking campaign, which advocates against alcohol consumption for those under 18, discourages binge drinking among adults, and promotes the use of designated drivers.

Fundira proudly introduced the Smart Drinking and Moderation Innovation Challenge, a new initiative designed to foster responsible drinking norms within the community. “Today, something new has come to fulfill this aspiration in our community, and we are proud of it,” she noted, referencing the challenge’s $60,000 prize aimed at encouraging innovative solutions to enhance responsible drinking.

The event also showcased Delta Corporation’s enduring partnership with the Boost Fellowship, which has provided entrepreneurship education and training to young people across Zimbabwe and Africa for the past twenty years. Fundira elaborated on the fellowship’s mission, stating, “BOOST focuses on entrepreneurship education and training by providing young people with the necessary knowledge and skills to start and run a successful business.”

The program covers essential areas such as business planning, financial management, and crisis management, equipping students with the tools needed to thrive in a competitive landscape.

Dr. Aspect Maunganidze, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Child Care, addressed the audience, emphasizing the initiative’s significance.

“This challenge is a beacon of hope in our ongoing battle against drug and substance abuse,” he declared. Acknowledging the devastating impact of substance abuse on Zimbabwe’s health and economy, he affirmed, “We are committed to fostering a healthier Zimbabwe, where every individual, particularly our youth, can reach their full potential, free from the shackles of addiction.”

Dr. Maunganidze detailed the Zimbabwe Multisectoral Drug and Substance Abuse Plan 2024-2030, which aims to implement prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation strategies.

“Initiatives like the Smart Drinking and Moderation Innovation Challenge are a crucial part of our efforts,” he noted, highlighting the collaboration between Delta Corporation and the Boost Fellowship.

He praised the innovative spirit of the participants, stating, “Today, we witness the fruits of their labor as they present solutions to address the dangers of drinking and driving and the harmful effects of illicit substances.” He commended Delta Corporation for its “visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to social responsibility,” underscoring the importance of investing in youth.

Fundira congratulated all participants, encouraging them to view this event as a stepping stone towards a brighter future.

“May this day mark the beginning of a new educational era in our community and inspire more initiatives to curb issues of drug and substance abuse. Investing in their education is investing in the future,” she concluded.

As the event wrapped up, Dr. Maunganidze reinforced the call for collaboration, stating, “By working together, we can build a healthier, safer, and more prosperous Zimbabwe for generations to come.”

The Smart Drinking and Moderation Innovation Challenge stands as a testament to Delta Corporation’s dedication to fostering a healthier and more responsible society, empowering the next generation to lead the way in promoting safe drinking practices.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

