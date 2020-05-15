Undertake Measures That Protect Human Life, Govt Told

The National Association of Youth Organizations (NAYO) has pleaded with the government to undertake measures that protect human life against impact of Covid-19.

In a statement, the youth association said there is need for timely dissemination of information with regards to working spaces and Government incentives.

“We emphasis the need for timely dissemination of information on working spaces so as not to prejudice the young people. Government incentives to ease the start of operations for informal sector enterprises and transparency in this regard.

“The Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare to disseminate information on available social welfare programs to assist youth with food and other basic amenities given that the majority of youth are unemployed and live below the poverty datum line,” read the statement

NAYO called on the Health Ministry to increase the country’s testing capability for Covid-19.

“The Government of Zimbabwe through the Ministry of Health and Child Care to increase and enhance the countries testing capability for COVID-19 in anticipation of the relaxation of measures put in place to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19. We implore the Government of Zimbabwe to provide public testing for the benefit of all and not to impose this on organizations seeking to reopen”

The youth organisation said Government through the Ministry of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation should enhance dissemination of Information on the Youth Relief Fund for reach to marginalized and rural communities.

They added that there is need for transparency in the disbursements made from the Fund and where possible aggregating this information by province, nature of youth beneficiary, gender and age of recipients.