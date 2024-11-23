CRAFT Festival Tackles Critical Issues Affecting Youth in Zimbabwe

The second edition of the Creative Reproductive Health Arts Festival for Transformation (CRAFT 2) took center stage yesterday, bringing together youth, artists, policymakers, and development partners to harness the transformative power of art in tackling critical issues affecting young Zimbabweans.

Held under the theme “Youth Voices Unleashed: Addressing Drug and Substance Abuse, Sexual Reproductive Health, and Gender-Based Violence through Art”, the festival ignited conversations on challenges that have been declared national emergencies, while celebrating the role of creativity in driving change.

Speaking at the event, Jimmy Wilford, SAYWHAT Executive Director underscored the urgency of addressing drug and substance abuse, which has been declared a national disaster in Zimbabwe. He highlighted how the ripple effects of substance abuse extend to sexual and reproductive health (SRH) issues and gender-based violence (GBV).

“Substance abuse destroys lives, families, and communities,” Wilford stated. “It impairs judgment, increases vulnerability to exploitation, and perpetuates cycles of poor health outcomes. By addressing these interconnected issues, we can create a supportive and informed environment for our youth.”

Swedish Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Per Lindgärde, highlighted Zimbabwe’s legacy of using art to address societal challenges. He cited iconic examples like Oliver Mtukudzi’s Todii, which called for action against HIV/AIDS, and iThemba, an anthem of hope from CRAFT’s previous edition.

Ambassador Lindgärde remarked, “This festival reminds us that these issues—drug and substance abuse, SRH, and GBV—are interconnected and require a holistic approach. Art has the unique ability to transcend boundaries, evoke emotions, and inspire action.” He applauded the youth for using art as a tool for advocacy and called on all attendees to reflect on their role in creating a “drug-free Zimbabwe” and ending GBV.

Sweden’s longstanding commitment to youth empowerment and sexual and reproductive health was reiterated, with the ambassador emphasizing the need for policies, safe spaces, and continued advocacy to sustain the momentum sparked by initiatives like CRAFT.

Representing the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Development, and Vocational Training, Deputy Director. O. Mudhunguyo expressed his enthusiasm for the festival’s impact. He noted the importance of youth-centric initiatives like CRAFT, which align with the ministry’s commitment to creating opportunities for young people to thrive creatively and socially.

