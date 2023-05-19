WHO Donates Toyota Prado and Cholera Kits Worth Over USD 148 000

World Health Organisation(WHO) has donated a brand new Toyota Prado worth USD 48,000, along with essential cholera kits and other commodities valued at over USD 100,000 to support the country’s response to the current cholera outbreak and other critical public health emergencies.

WHO Representative Professor Jean-marie Dangou said the use of cholera kits in responding to outbreaks is crucial in preventing and controlling the spread of the disease.

“We are happy to hand over to you a variety of commodities that we hope will assist cholera response teams to effectively stop the transmission of cholera.

The kits are designed for the management of cholera patients at the central, peripheral, and community levels and contain essential items such as oral rehydration salts, IV fluids, antibiotics, and water purification tablets. They can be used to treat patients, prevent contamination of water sources, and educate communities on hygiene practices. By ensuring that cholera kits are readily available and used effectively, we can save lives and prevent the further spread of this devastating disease.”

Prof Dangou also praised healthworkers who are working tirelessly responding to cholera cases.

“l would like to take this opportunity to express our deepest gratitude towards all frontline health workers and responders who continue to make heroic efforts to prevent, detect and respond to cholera and other public health emergencies. We hope that the commodities donated here today will benefit them as they provide the essential health care services affected populations need,” he added.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Child Care Jasper Chimedza thanked WHO for consistently strengthening the government’s efforts to fight cholera.

“These kits will go a long way to support us for the grassroots up to referral hospitals handling cholera cases.

With this donation, WHO aims to strengthen the country’s capacity to respond to the cholera outbreak and other critical public health emergencies.

The Toyota Prado vehicle will be used to transport health workers and medical supplies to affected areas quickly and efficiently. The cholera kits and other commodities will help in the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of cholera, which is a highly infectious and potentially deadly disease.

WHO’s donation demonstrates its commitment to supporting countries in times of crisis.

By providing essential resources and expertise, WHO helps to mitigate the impact of disease outbreaks and other public health emergencies.

This donation also highlights the importance of collaboration between organizations and countries to ensure a coordinated and effective response to health emergencies.

Cholera is an acute diarrheal infection caused by the bacterium Vibrio cholerae. It is primarily transmitted through contaminated water and food, particularly in areas with poor sanitation and hygiene. Cholera is a highly infectious disease that can cause severe dehydration and can be fatal if left untreated.

Cholera remains a significant public health concern in many parts of the world, particularly in developing countries with poor sanitation and hygiene. However, with proper prevention and treatment measures, cholera outbreaks can be controlled, and the impact of the disease can be minimized.



Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

