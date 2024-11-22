Aids Healthcare Foundation Advocates for Fairness and Accountability in Global Health Response

As negotiations for a new global pandemic agreement intensify, Aids Healthcare Foundation (AHF) Zimbabwe is raising alarm bells about the current draft, urging a more robust framework to ensure equitable healthcare access during health crises.

The call comes as representatives from the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) 194 member states prepare to finalize a legally-binding instrument aimed at enhancing pandemic prevention and response later this month.

AHF, a global non-profit organization dedicated to high-quality HIV care and services across 47 countries, has been an integral partner in Zimbabwe’s health landscape since signing a memorandum of understanding with the Health and Child Care Ministry in 2016. This partnership focuses on supporting the national health strategy through HIV and Aids prevention, treatment, and community services.

However, as the negotiations unfold, AHF Zimbabwe’s leadership voices significant concerns. “AHF is worried about the WHO Pandemic Agreement, which has become weaker during negotiations and lacks accountability,” said AHF country director Ernest Chikwati.

He criticized the latest version of the agreement, labeling it as “filled with empty promises” and highlighting its failure to ensure fair access to healthcare resources during pandemics.

Chikwati pointed out that the focus of developed countries seems to be on protecting pharmaceutical interests rather than prioritizing equitable healthcare access.

“Developed countries are protecting drug companies instead of focusing on making sure everyone has access to healthcare during pandemics,” he stated.

Sandra Bote, AHF Zimbabwe’s national medical director, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the critical need for equity in healthcare access.

“The word equity appears nine times in the October negotiating text, including as a guiding principle of the whole treaty,” she explained. Yet, she stressed that the reality is starkly different. Article 12 of the draft stipulates that WHO would only have access to 20% of pandemic-related products, leaving the remaining 80% vulnerable to the same market forces that exacerbated inequalities during the Covid-19 crisis.

“This international scramble for resources saw vital health technologies sold to the highest bidder,” Bote said, adding that most of the world’s population resides in countries unable to afford these products. “It appears like the developed nations have vehemently defended the private interests of pharmaceutical companies over the collective common interest of achieving global health security in a sustainable and equitable manner.”

Bote also called for the establishment of stringent rules to ensure compliance with the agreement and better preparedness for future pandemics.

“In order to receive maximum political attention, heads of state should have been involved in pandemic governance, which was not the case,” she noted.

Moreover, she highlighted the need for the global pact to address misinformation effectively, which proved to be a significant challenge during the Covid-19 outbreak.

“There was a lot of disinformation going around during the Covid-19 outbreak, and we feel there is a need for the pandemic agreement to have mechanisms for dealing with disinformation,” Bote said.

Chikwati emphasized that AHF is not alone in its concerns.

“We have other organizations like Lancet that are voicing significant concerns about the proposed pandemic agreement,” he remarked, highlighting a growing coalition of voices advocating for a stronger, more equitable global health framework.

As AHF Zimbabwe continues to push for a more effective pandemic agreement, the organization remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring that healthcare access is prioritized, especially for the most vulnerable populations.

The stakes are high, and as the world prepares for future health crises, the call for equity and accountability in global health policy has never been more urgent.

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) has reached a major milestone by providing care to over 2 million individuals across 45 countries. Founded in 1987, AHF began as a grassroots initiative in Los Angeles, focused on supporting those severely affected by HIV/AIDS. Since its inception, the organization has expanded significantly, particularly in Zimbabwe, where it has increased its patient care from 15,000 in 2016 to over 63,000 today.

This growth reflects AHF’s commitment to improving healthcare access and outcomes for people living with HIV/AIDS globally.

