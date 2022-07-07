Govt Commits To Deal With NSSA Corruption

The government has vowed to leave no stone unturned in investigating the alleged corruption at the National Social Security Authority (NSSA).

NSSA General Arthur Manase is at the centre of corruption allegations involving the plunder of funds at the institution amid reports that he received a US$750,000 housing loan and continues to take a monthly US$2,500 housing allowance to service the loan despite the fact that he already owns.

Public Service minister, Paul Mavhima yesterday confirmed that investigations into Manase’s case had already begun.

“The issue of corruption at NSSA has been prompted by some of the information on social media.

“The allegations have been taken seriously even though the source was initially just social media. Work is being done at the moment to try and get at the bottom of those allegations. Some action will be taken. Thorough investigations will be taken,” said Mavhima.

He added that the allegations against Manase had opened windows for and allowed the government to look at its governance systems primarily within the NSSA.

“This will help us find ways to improve our systems and processes so that we protect the investments by Zimbabweans. As a Minister who presides over the Social Protection Act, I can assure you that we are not leaving any stone unturned,” added Mavhima.

Manase is one of the many NSSA executives alleged to have been siphoning pensioners’ monies at the the authority.

Top executives have been splashing money on luxury vehicles while other senior staffers have received loans ranging between US$60 000 and US$100 000.

