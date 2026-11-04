Government Warns Trade Unions Over Compliance

The government has warned that it will suspend trade unions that fail to comply with labour laws after a verification exercise found that seven of the 38 affiliates of the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) were not compliant.

Deputy Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Advocate Mercy Dinha said the government had deferred action against non-compliant unions to avoid disrupting the ZCTU’s 10th Elective National Conference held from 30 to 31 October 2026.

However, she warned that the government would not continue to tolerate violations of statutory requirements.

“The Ministry conducted Trade Unions compliance verification exercise, and thirty one (31) out of thirty-eight (38) ZCTU affiliates are compliant.

“The Ministry intended to suspend non-compliant Trade Unions but could not do so, to avoid disrupting this Congress. However, in future the Ministry will not hesitate to suspend non-compliant Trade Unions. Compliance is non-negotiable and I urge you to work towards hundred percent compliance,” Advocate Dinha said in a speech delivered at the conference.

Her remarks come as the country continues to grapple with employment insecurity, concerns over wages, workplace safety and limited access to social protection.

Advocate Dinha said the government recognised the importance of trade unions in representing workers, negotiating employment conditions and protecting labour rights but said these responsibilities must be accompanied by compliance with the law.

She urged the ZCTU to strengthen its internal governance, promote accountability and engage constructively with government and employers on issues affecting workers.

The conference, held under the theme “Constitutionalism, Social Justice: Workers United for Decent Work and Economic Empowerment”, also provided an opportunity for delegates to elect new leadership and assess the federation’s progress.

Advocate Dinha said Zimbabwe’s Constitution recognises workers’ rights including the right to fair and safe labour practices, to form and join trade unions and to participate in trade union activities.

She called on employers to respect labour legislation and collective bargaining processes while urging workers and their representative organisations to pursue their interests through lawful engagement.

“Social dialogue remains one of the most effective instruments for promoting industrial harmony, resolving disputes and building trust among Government, labour and business,” she said.

She encouraged the parties to use conciliation, mediation, arbitration and other lawful mechanisms to resolve workplace disputes.

Advocate Dinha also highlighted the challenges facing workers, including job insecurity, remuneration concerns, occupational hazards and difficulties in accessing social protection.

She cited the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency’s Labour Force Survey for the second quarter of 2025 which put informal employment at 58.5% saying the growth of informal work and changing skills requirements had created additional challenges for the labour market.

The deputy minister said the government, employers and organised labour needed to work together to improve employment conditions and expand opportunities for economic empowerment.

She also highlighted the National Social Contract for 2026 to 2030, negotiated through the Tripartite Negotiating Forum and formally approved by Cabinet on 30 September 2026, as a framework for cooperation on economic and social policy.

Advocate Dinha called for greater attention to women, young people, people with disabilities and workers in vulnerable or precarious employment.

She said skills development, technical and vocational education, apprenticeships and workplace training were important in helping workers adapt to changing economic conditions.

For workers in the informal economy, she said, improved access to skills development, social protection and pathways towards formalisation could strengthen livelihoods and economic security.

“The true measure of economic empowerment is the extent to which people can secure sustainable livelihoods, enjoy dignity at work and participate meaningfully in national development,” Advocate Dinha said.

She urged delegates to ensure that the conference produced practical recommendations to improve workers’ representation, strengthen labour relations and advance social justice.

The ZCTU is one of Zimbabwe’s major labour federations and represents workers across different sectors of the economy.