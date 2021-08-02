Entries Are Officially Open For The 2021 Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards

Entries for the 2021 Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards are officially open. The deadline for submissions have been slated for September 9 2021.

“We call on all creatives to submit their amazing works for consideration to our panel of judges. We look forward to the 5th edition of the awards which are coming amidst a global pandemic and we remain dedicated and committed to the cause of recognizing arts excellence in Zimbabwe.”

In order for an artist to be eligible for the nomination the works should have been created between 31 October 2020 and 01 August 2021. .

Material for consideration can be physical dropped at Studio 10 at the National Art Gallery of Zimbabwe, Bulawayo or at Sabela Studios located at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair.

The works should be sealed in an envelope and clearly marked “Roil BAA Submission 2021.” The nomination form is also available on the awards website www.byoartsawards.com

The awards will be held on Saturday 6 November 2021 in Bulawayo.

Artist Entry Form BAA 2021