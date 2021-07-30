Outcomes From ZC Board Meeting Held On 29 July 2021

On 29 July 2021, the Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) Board of Directors held a virtual meeting during which the following resolutions were passed:
- The Board asked the ZC Director of Cricket to urgently come up with a turnaround strategy for the Zimbabwe Senior Men’s National Cricket Team following a string of poor results. The strategy, which is expected to be in place before the team’s tour to Ireland and Scotland, should focus on the following areas:
- i) Selection
- ii) Technical issues
iii) Performance of senior players
- The Board received and approved ZC’s audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020, which will now be presented at the ZC Annual General Meeting.
- The Board received and approved the report on the ZC job evaluation and grading exercise carried out by the independent human resources management consulting company Lorimak Africa.