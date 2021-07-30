fbpx

Outcomes From ZC Board Meeting Held On 29 July 2021

By Staff Reporter
On 29 July 2021, the Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) Board of Directors held a virtual meeting during which the following resolutions were passed:

  1. The Board asked the ZC Director of Cricket to urgently come up with a turnaround strategy for the Zimbabwe Senior Men’s National Cricket Team following a string of poor results. The strategy, which is expected to be in place before the team’s tour to Ireland and Scotland, should focus on the following areas:
  2. i) Selection
  3. ii) Technical issues

iii)      Performance of senior players

  1. The Board received and approved ZC’s audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020, which will now be presented at the ZC Annual General Meeting.
  2. The Board received and approved the report on the ZC job evaluation and grading exercise carried out by the independent human resources management consulting company Lorimak Africa.
