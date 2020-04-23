Enzo Ishall Withdraws From NashTV Lockdown Live Show

Popular Zimdancehall chanter, Enzo Ishall has pulled out of tomorrow’s Nash TV Lockdown Live Show which he was billed to perform together with Sungura maestro, Alick Macheso.

Enzo Ishall’s former paymasters DJs Fantan and Levels, the co-founders of Chillspot Records, were also part of the lineup.

In a released statement to media, the award winning singer cited miscommunication between the two parties as his reason for pulling out.

“Our voice spreads out to the public that Enzo Ishall will not be perform on Friday 24 April 2020 at the Nash Tv #LockdownLiveShow. This is due to the miscommunication between the organisers and our team,” reads the statement from the chanter’s management.

They indicated that Enzo will instead perform tonight on his own Facebook page.

“Enzo Ishall will be performing live on his Facebook page for Enzo Ishall Birthday Concert on Thursday 23 April 2020 from 7.00pm.”

Meanwhile, last weekend saw the first episode of the Nash Tv Lockdown Live Show coming to life.

It saw Hwinza, Jah Master, Uncle Epatana among other household names performing on one stage to serenade show starved public due to covid-19 lockdown.