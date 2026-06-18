Rapper Urges Youth to Stay Patient in New Shona-Trap Anthem

By Tinomudaishe Muzanenhamo

Local hip-hop artist Prince Peter Moyo better known by his stage name M.G Hkh is attracting attention in the country’s growing Shona-Trap music scene with the release of his latest single, Sadza Rakashisha.

The song, which recently premiered on YouTube, combines contemporary hip-hop production with Shona storytelling, delivering a message of patience, resilience and hope inspired by everyday Zimbabwean experiences.

Speaking in an interview with 263Chat, M.G Hkh said his musical journey was shaped by the culture and realities he encountered while growing up in Zimbabwe.

“I grew up listening to Shona stories, mbira, and street hustle talk. Music was the only way I could turn my pain and hope into something people could feel,” he said.

The rapper explained that his music draws heavily from real-life experiences and the daily struggles faced by ordinary Zimbabweans.

“Every song comes from the street, the struggle, and the faith we carry as Zimbabweans. I don’t write from Google. I write from kombi queues, from watching gogo sell tomatoes, from nights we sleep hungry but wake up praying,” he said.

“My inspiration is my people. If my song can’t speak to a brother in Mbare or a sister in Bulawayo, then I failed.”

According to the artist, the idea behind Sadza Rakashisha emerged from a simple moment while watching a pot of sadza cooking in the kitchen.

“Blessings take time, but they cook,” he said, describing the symbolism behind the song’s title.

The phrase Sadza Rakashisha, a popular Zimbabwean expression suggesting that good things are on the way, forms the foundation of the song’s message.

M.G Hkh said he wanted to encourage young people to remain patient and committed to their goals despite challenges and setbacks.

“Too many young people are quitting too early. I wanted a song that says your pot is still on the fire, don’t switch it off,” he said.

The artist revealed that he wrote the song’s chorus before developing the rest of the lyrics around themes of perseverance, hard work and faith.

Beyond entertainment, he hopes the track will inspire listeners to adopt a longer-term perspective on success.

“I want people to stop measuring success in days. Sadza doesn’t cook in two minutes. If this song teaches one person to be patient with their journey, I have won,” he said.

M.G Hkh also sees the release as part of a broader effort to promote Zimbabwean music internationally while preserving local identity and culture.

“Put Shona-Trap on the map. We can make global music without losing our language and roots. If ‘Sadza Rakashisha’ opens doors for more Shona artists internationally, that’s my legacy,” he said.

While acknowledging the importance of growing his audience through streaming platforms and digital engagement, the rapper said his primary focus remains creating meaningful music.

“Impact first, numbers second,” he said.

With its blend of rich Shona lyricism, contemporary production and relatable themes, Sadza Rakashisha is being viewed as another milestone in the evolution of Zimbabwe’s Shona-Trap movement.

As local artists continue to experiment with fusions of traditional language and modern sounds, M.G Hkh believes Zimbabwean stories can resonate with audiences far beyond the country’s borders.

The song is now available on YouTube, where it is already drawing attention from listeners who identify with its message of perseverance and hope in the face of life’s challenges.