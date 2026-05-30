Jah Prayzah to Headline St Ignatius Festival

Some of the country’s biggest music stars led by Jah Prayzah are set to headline this year’s St Ignatius Festival which organisers say will combine entertainment with community fundraising.

The festival, scheduled for 22 August at the Old Hararians Sports Club in Harare will feature performances by Tammy Moyo, Saint Floew and Voltz JT, alongside gospel acts ROMAC and Fr Mobi.

Organisers say the event, which runs from midday until late aims to raise funds for St Peter’s Kubatana a community initiative involved in outreach and upliftment programmes.

“This is more than a concert. It’s a celebration of Zimbabwean talent coming together for a cause that matters. We are creating a space where families, friends and the wider community can have an unforgettable experience while directly supporting the work at St Peter’s Kubatana,” organiser Patricia Makani said.

The festival is expected to blend live music, DJ performances, food stalls and entertainment throughout the day.

Tickets will be released in phases with early bird prices starting at US$10 for general admission and US$50 for VIP access.

Prices are expected to rise in subsequent phases.

Physical tickets will be available at Trinity Pharmacies and St Peter’s Kubatana in Highfield while online purchases can also be made through the event’s digital ticketing platform.

Organisers say the festival is intended to celebrate local talent while encouraging community participation through fundraising.

The return of the St Ignatius Festival is expected to attract music fans from across the country with Jah Prayzah’s appearance likely to be one of the major highlights of the event.