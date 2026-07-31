R&B Dancehall Lovers Keeps Harare’s Old School Music Alive 

By Tanyaradzwa D. Mudzamiri

Once a month, old school music lovers from across Harare gather for the R&B Dancehall Lovers event, a popular entertainment concert that brings thousands of people together to celebrate old school music and memories from a bygone era.

The event has become a regular feature on Harare’s entertainment calendar attracting fans of R&B, dancehall music from the 1990s and early 2000s.

RnB Dancehall Lovers was founded out of a genuine love for timeless music.

Organizers noticed there were very few events dedicated to the R&B and Dancehall classics that many people grew up listening to.

While the entertainment scene was largely focused on current hits, there was a generation looking for an experience that celebrated the music that shaped their lives.

This event was created to create an event where people could relieve those memories, enjoy great music in a quality environment, and connect with others who share the same appreciation.

People of different ages come together to dance, socialise and enjoy music that shaped their youth.

DJs play popular songs from past decades, with revellers singing along to familiar lyrics and sharing memories.

Zimbabwe has a long history of embracing R&B and dancehall music.

Songs from international and regional artists have remained popular among Zimbabwean audiences even as new genres continue to emerge.

For many fans, the event offers more than entertainment, it provides an opportunity to reconnect with music from their younger years while spending time with friends and family.

One regular attendee who requested to be anonymous said the event had become an important part of his social life.

“I come here because the music takes me back to my younger days,the songs bring back good memories, and it is also a good place to meet friends and relax after a busy month,” he said.

The rise of contemporary genres such as amapiano and Afrobeat has changed the entertainment industry but old school music continues to attract a loyal following.

Events such as R&B Dancehall Lovers provide a space where fans can enjoy music while supporting the local entertainment industry.

RnB Dancehall Lovers organiser Dj Juice said the event was created to give old school music fans a dedicated space to enjoy their favorite songs.

“The main reason was to create an experience centered on music that never goes out of style, we wanted to provide a platform where people could enjoy the classics, reconnect with old memories, and experience quality entertainment in a mature and welcoming atmosphere,” said Dj Juice.

The RnB Dancehall Lovers next concert is on 10 August 2026 at Tiger’s Milk Bar and Restaurant and also moving to Bulawayo on 29 August 2026 at Kings Kraal as they aim to grow bigger and better.

As Harare’s entertainment scene continues to grow, the monthly R&B Dancehall Lovers event shows that old school music still has a strong place in people’s hearts.

The RnB Dancehall Lovers also aim to go beyond entertaining its audience but also support local entertainment and venues by creating opportunities for collaboration and showcasing Zimbabwe’s ability to host memorable events.

For thousands of music lovers, the event is more than a night out. It is a monthly celebration of memories, friendship, family and music that continues to bring generations together.