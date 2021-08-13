EPL Preview 2021–2022

Depending on who you are, you are either really looking forward to this season, or if you are like me (an unfortunate Arsenal fan), you are enjoying being at the top of table before any games are played.

Fans ARE BACK!! Apparently there will be random vaccine checks at the stadiums. Good luck with that. Either way it should be fun. No more artificial noise being pumped in on TV.

So how did the teams do this transfer window? With the Euro’s and Covid, teams were wrecked financially. Shit, Barca couldn’t even afford to keep Messi even after he said he would take a 50% pay cut. LaLiga and Serie A clubs are broke AF right now.

City — Broke the record in signing Jack Grielish from Villa for 100 mil. I like Jack, but gaddamn, 100 mil. As good as he is, does he improve City that much? Let’s be real, City still have sterling, Benardo, Mahrez, KDB and Foden. Honestly, they really didn’t need Jack. This really, just a Flex move on their part, and honestly, I can’t be mad at it. That’s that ‘Fuck You’ money right there. Now if City went on and got Harry Kane, then that would be a signing that would improve them. Jesus just isn’t going to cut it this season. Kane would put City out of sight. He would score 40 goals in a season and City could go unbeaten if they get Harry Kane. Transfer window rating — C for now. Harry Kane would make it an A.

Arsenal — IN (Lokonga, Ben White, Tavares) — No one knows who these guys are SMDH. Arsenal are trying to get young talent in, sure that is strategy but who do they learn from. Foden learnt from David fucking Silva and KDB. Saka is learning from Lacazette and Pepe for fuck sake. Arsenal are in trouble and I mean big trouble. No back up goalkeeper, shitty strikers and virtually no midfield. Arteta is banking on his young kids getting better, Saka, Smith Rowe will be carrying this team, with Dancing idiots Auba and Lacca in the background doing fuck all. It will be another long season for Gunners fans. Oh, and we will be able to see the meltdown on Amazon’s “All or Nothing”. Imma still watch though. It’s just what fans do. Transfer window rating — D-.

Liverpool — IN (Kounate). This was a good signing. The dude looks like the real deal. And with VVD (like a new signing) coming back, Liverpool will be back to their best. I think Mane and Salah will have big seasons, and I am backing Jota to put Firmino on the bench. The loss of Wilnaldum will hurt though. They need to replace that dude. Still Liverpool have a lightweight bench. Not much after Jota to bring on. They really have to pray to the injury Gods this season, coz last season someone in Liverpool must’ve shitted on the Gods lawn with all the injuries they had. Transfer window rating — C.

UTD — IN (Varane, Sancho. To signings that improve their first 11 immediately. As much as I have my reservations about Sancho, he is still a wildly talented football player. Varane will be a great partner for McGuire as well. I still think they are short an elite DM. Someone who will allow Pogba and Pendandez to do what they do going forward. Also an Elite Striker. Cavani will score some goals but that dude old man. can he hold up an entire season? Transfer Window rating — B-.

Chelsea — (Lukaku Loading…..). Chelsea just need ONE thing. A Striker. Lukaku is coming. Chelsea are now league contenders. They have everything else.

Leicester — Yes they have replaced Sp*rs for now. Besides my general disdain for Sp*rs I actually think they might be in worse shape than the Gunners. And that’s saying a lot. Anyway Leciester — IN (Daka, Soumare, Bertrand, Ghezzal). These guys always go about their business quietly, but it’s almost always good business. Arsenal should just go buy their scouting team man. Buy low sell high, how a team loses it’s best player every season and still be relevant is beyond me. Some kinda juju they must be using. Transfer window rating — A.

My Prem Predictions:

Top 6:

Chelsea — Lukaku is IN. He is the missing piece. City — If they get Harry Kane, they move to number one. Liverpool — They are BACK. UTD — Still missing a DM for me, and an elite Striker Arsenal — Hear me out here, they have NO European football, this could work in their favor. Leicester — They did well in the window, but they play Europa, which sucks (just ask Arsenal), is their squad big enough. Plus Brenda is guaranteed to choke again.

Relegation:

Norwich — I don’t think have done enough in the window. They will go straight back down.

Watford — Another candidate to go straight down after making the jump up.

Crystal Palace — Sure they picked up Viera as a coach but that team trash. Bar Zaha, who else they got? And it’s not like Viera pulled up any trees when he was in MLS.

Source: mkawadza.medium.com