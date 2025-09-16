ESN-SA and ZESN Observe Malawi’s Pivotal Elections Amid High Stakes and Public Discontent

As millions of Malawians queue to cast their ballots in one of the country’s most consequential elections in decades, the Electoral Support Network for Southern Africa (ESN-SA) and the Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN) joined other regional and international observers to witness the historic vote.

The two civic networks are in Malawi as part of a joint Learning Mission, deployed mainly in Lilongwe and surrounding districts from September 14 to 19 at the invitation of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC). The delegation comprises 13 accredited short-term observers from civil society groups in Angola, Mozambique, South Africa, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

In a statement, ESN-SA and ZESN thanked Malawians and the MEC for their warm welcome, saying they were “honoured to be part of this important democratic process” and were “truly experiencing the warmth and spirit that Malawi is known for.”

A Crucial Test for Malawi’s Democracy

Tuesday’s elections mark Malawi’s first national polls since the dramatic annulment of the disputed 2019 presidential election. That vote was thrown out by the courts over widespread irregularities, prompting a rare rerun in 2020 which saw Lazarus Chakwera oust then-incumbent Peter Mutharika — the first time in Africa that a sitting president lost a court-ordered rerun.

Chakwera, 70, now seeks a second term but faces a stern challenge from his old rival Mutharika, 85, who is attempting a comeback despite the cloud of electoral fraud that marred his last tenure. Former president Joyce Banda is also in the running, joining 16 other candidates vying for the top job, alongside hundreds contesting parliamentary and local government seats.

Under reformed electoral laws introduced after the 2019 debacle, the presidency will be decided by a 50% + 1 system, requiring an outright majority. Analysts predict no candidate is likely to clear that bar on the first round, making a runoff between Chakwera and Mutharika the most probable scenario.

Voting Amid Economic Hardship and Public Frustration

While Chakwera rode a wave of popular support in 2020, his first term has been battered by severe economic headwinds. Inflation has soared from 8% to 27%, and Malawians face critical shortages of fuel, sugar, and other basics. Long queues at petrol stations have become a symbol of daily frustration.

Natural disasters have worsened the situation: Cyclone Freddy in 2023 and an El Niño-driven drought in 2024 devastated crops, deepening food insecurity. The death of Vice President Saulos Chilima in a 2024 plane crash — once seen as a possible successor — has also left a political void.

For many Malawians, this election represents not just a choice of leader but a referendum on the country’s economic direction and the resilience of its democracy.

Building Regional Solidarity in Electoral Governance

For ESN-SA and ZESN, the mission is not just about observing the vote but about strengthening regional democratic networks. The organisations say they are using this opportunity to exchange knowledge on election management, enhance civil society’s role in democratic governance, and build relationships with other observer missions.

“The insights gained will inform evidence-based recommendations for ESN-SA’s regional advocacy and strengthen ZESN’s domestic observation strategies,” the joint statement said. The groups emphasised their commitment to principles of impartiality, neutrality, transparency, professionalism, and respect for Malawi’s sovereignty.

A Region Watching Closely

The Malawi polls are being closely watched across Southern Africa, where many countries will hold elections in the next two years. Observers say Malawi’s experience — from the nullified 2019 election to the widely praised 2020 rerun — offers key lessons on the power of courts, civic mobilisation, and institutional reform to safeguard democracy.

As Malawians wait for results, the ESN-SA and ZESN mission underscores the importance of regional solidarity in ensuring elections remain credible, peaceful, and participatory.

“We remain committed to promoting credible, peaceful, and participatory elections in Malawi and across Southern Africa,” the mission said.