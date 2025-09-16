ZESN Marks International Democracy Day with Call for Stronger Democratic Safeguards in AI Governance

The Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN) has urged Zimbabwean authorities, political parties, civil society and citizens to take decisive steps towards regulating artificial intelligence (AI) in a way that strengthens democratic institutions and protects fundamental rights, warning that without robust governance, new technologies could erode democratic spaces in the country.

In a statement marking the International Day of Democracy, ZESN said this year’s global theme — “Ensuring effective governance of AI at all levels” — presents a critical new frontier for democracy worldwide, including in Zimbabwe. The Network noted that while AI offers potential to enhance transparency and efficiency in electoral processes, it also poses serious risks of disinformation, manipulation and disenfranchisement if left unchecked.

“The future of democracy hinges on the ability to govern technology and not be governed by it,” ZESN said. “AI has the power to either amplify the voices of the people… or it can be a tool for the suppression of democratic participation.”

Zimbabwe’s civic space has increasingly come under scrutiny amid shrinking democratic freedoms, restrictive laws, and limited citizen participation. ZESN warned that if AI is deployed without clear oversight, it could further undermine public trust in elections and exacerbate existing inequalities in political participation.

The Network called for the development of strong governance frameworks rooted in transparency, accountability, inclusion, protection of rights and active citizen participation. It said algorithms that influence elections must be subjected to independent audits and oversight to ensure they are free from bias and misuse.

“Public trust in electoral processes depends on this,” ZESN said, adding that AI systems must promote inclusivity rather than create new barriers, particularly for marginalized communities such as women, youth and persons with disabilities.

ZESN also echoed the Inter-Parliamentary Union’s stance that democratic progress is incomplete if it leaves anyone behind, urging stakeholders to ensure technology serves to empower rather than exclude.

The organisation stressed that governance of AI cannot be left solely to experts or technocrats, and that citizens, political parties and civil society must be actively involved in shaping policies regulating AI.

“As the UN theme ‘From Voice to Action’ suggests, collective voices must drive the necessary reforms to ensure that AI is a tool for good,” the Network said.

Marking the 21st anniversary of the United Nations Democracy Fund (UNDEF), ZESN reiterated that safeguarding Zimbabwe’s democracy in the digital age requires more than dialogue. It urged all stakeholders to move beyond conversations about AI’s potential and take concrete action to ensure technology strengthens democratic institutions and builds a more resilient and inclusive democracy.