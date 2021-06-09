European Super League: Six English clubs set be fined £20m by Premier League

The six Premier League clubs involved in the European Super League (ESL) are set to be fined over £20m between them.

Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea Manchester City, Tottenham and Arsenal wanted to form a breakaway league, a plan that was widely criticised across football and by the UK government.

Further cash penalties and points deductions will be applied should they attempt a similar project again.

It is understood the fines will help fund grassroots and community projects.

Nine of the ESL clubs – the six Premier League sides, plus AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid – were fined a similar amount by European governing body Uefa last month.

They agreed to pay 15m euros (£13.4m) between them and have 5% of their Uefa competition revenues held for one season, starting in 2023-24.

The other three clubs involved – Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus – are set to face “appropriate action” under Uefa’s disciplinary process having so far refused to renounce the breakaway league.

More to follow.

Source: www.bbc.com