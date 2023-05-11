Mafume Wields Axe On Harare City FC Executive

Harare Mayor Cllr Jacob Mafume has announced the termination of contract for Harare City Football Club executive committee members and secretariat.

Now playing football in the unfashionable ZIFA Northern Region Soccer League after being relegated last season, the club had been thrown into turmoil after the Mafume led council announced freezing of funds until the administrative challenges facing the club had been resolved.

In a letter to acting Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) president Gift Banda, Mafume who is team patron without elaborating the reasons said they had parted ways with the Alois Masepe led executive.

“Kindly be advised that the following officials are no longer employed and/or associated with Harare City Football Club with effect from 9 May 2023. Alois Masepe (formerly Chairman of Harare City Football Club), Tafadzwa Alleta Basera (formerly Chief Executive Officer Harare City Football Club) and Osborne Maranda (formerly Marketing Manager Harare City Football Club).

“We shall be advising you of the interim Executive Committee the soonest possible. Please direct all sport inquiries to the Patron’s Office (His Worship, The Mayor). I however thank the said employees for their time and contribution to Harare City Football Club during their term in office. I would like to wish them the best of success in all future endevours,” wrote Mafume

Sources close to the on goings at Town House said the sacking of the Masepe executive emanates from alleged funds embezzlement.

With the City fathers are, however, still to name a new leadership for the club, there are genuine fears that the dissolution of the Masepe executive could signal the beginning of the collapse of Harare City Football Club

