‘Remain Vigilant In Fight Against COVID-19’

The government has called for the nation to remain vigilant and continue adhering to COVID-19 regulations as cases continue to rise.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care daily update, the country yesterday recorded 83 new cases and six deaths.

Briefing the media yesterday, Minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Monica Mutsvangwa said citizens should continue to observe the COVID-19 stipulated guidelines.

“Under case management, the nation is advised that the Health Ministry continues to work tirelessly in managing cases of COVID-19 detected in different parts of the country, including in colleges and schools,” she said.

Mutsvangwa also announced that the government approved the extension of the Kwekwe lockdown by another two weeks.

“Cabinet has approved that the lockdown in Kwekwe is extended by a further two weeks. This comes in the wake of a surge in positive cases in the city. The Indian variant has been detected in some of the new cases,” Mutsvangwa said.

This comes as the country has been recording a surge in new infections in the past days with an alleged shortage of vaccines in the country.

Mutsvangwa advised that efforts to ensure the availability of doses continue as a matter of priority.

“The Ministry of Health and Child Care is redistributing existing stocks to ensure availability of the second dose. A batch of 500 000 doses of vaccine is expected in the country by 15th June 2021,” she added.

Community Working Group on Health executive director Itai Rusike told a local publication that the mounting deaths from COVID-19 and a rise in new cases prove that the third wave is already upon us.

“It seems that there has not been enough attention on the procurement and equitable distribution of vaccines, especially now that we are in the winter season with a high risk of exacerbating the COVID-19 infections.

“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is generally safe as it is being used in many countries and a person is far more likely to be harmed by COVID-19 than by the vaccine. It’s important to note that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires a cold chain of between nine degrees and 25 degrees, something that our existing cold chain is able to maintain,” he said.