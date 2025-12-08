Fintech Breaks New Grounds in Digital Employment

The recent launch of Toda Freelancers, a cutting-edge digital application designed to connect job seekers and employers across Zimbabwe and South Africa marks a significant milestone in bolstering digital employment and driving economic growth.

In a region where unemployment rates have posed persistent challenges and Toda Freelancers emerges as a timely and innovative solution with the developers targeting the creation of more than 200 000 jobs by next mid-year in a bid to contribute towards poverty eradication.

The launch of Toda Freelancers signals a new era for digital employment in Southern Africa, offering hope, opportunity and empowerment for thousands of talented individuals eager to make their mark in the world of work.

The new application developed by Toda Technologies fintech owner Jefta Mugweni provides a robust platform for freelancers, remote workers and job hunters to showcase their skills, discover new opportunities and connect with potential employers in real time.

“Our mission is to empower individuals with access to flexible, meaningful work. We recognized the immense talent across Zimbabwe and South Africa that was going untapped due to a lack of accessible platforms, Toda Freelancers is here to change that,” says Carlos Denhere technical manager of Toda Freelancers. “

The new phenomenon is also a major highlight of the country’s digital prowess in breaking new technological grounds as it heads towards the attainment of an upper middle income society by 2030 guided by financial technology solutions.

“This application is a designed in a way that makes it easy for users of all experience levels to create profiles, upload portfolios, and search for jobs by category or location with employers and job postings thoroughly vetted to ensure authenticity, reducing the risk of scams and unreliable gigs.

“The platform is also designed for secure payments as it features built-in payment gateways to facilitate secure and timely transactions between clients and freelancers, as developers we take no commissions from the client-customer payment,” said Denhere.

As remote work continues to gain traction globally, more Africans are seeking digital solutions to find work beyond traditional employment structures.

By focusing on both Zimbabwe and South Africa, the app leverages strong regional ties and digital connectivity, promising to foster cross-border collaborations and economic growth, Toda Freelancers aims to offer a safe, efficient, and empowering environment for freelancers and employers alike, driving digital employment and economic growth in the region.