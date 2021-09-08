First Lady Condemns Child Marriages

The First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has bemoaned the increasing number of child marriages in Mashonaland Central province.

This follows reports of over 5000 teen pregnancies having been recorded in the province in a space of two months.

The first lady made the remarks during the official opening of Musenhende Clinic where she said it was disheartening that the province topped the list of child marriages.

“I feel disheartened by the prevalence of child marriage in Mashonaland Central province, what has become of us to be characterized by this ill, is it hunger, poverty, artisanal mining?” the First lady said.

In a bid to explore the real issues that are heightening child marriage in the province, the first lady afforded community members the chance to divulge the challenges with artisanal mining, cultural rituals and young girls’ demeanors toping the list.

While the challenges remained consistent within the province, stakeholders who were present called for the education of the girl child as a mitigation tool.

The advantage of utilising education to curb child marriage was also viewed as not only availing professional opportunity but also the concentration and commitment required.

Sirak Gebrehiwot, the UN spokesman in Zimbabwe said that child marriage is not is not acceptable.

“The United Nations in Zimbabwe notes with deep concern and condemns strongly the surrounding circumstances leading to the untimely death of 14-year-old Memory Machaya from Marange, who died while giving birth at an apostolic sect shrine,” he said.