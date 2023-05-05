GMB Sets Moisture Content Limit For Grain Deliveries

The Grain Marketing Board (GMB) has increased acceptable maize moisture content at harvest time to allow farmers who planted late to prepare for winter wheat production.

GMB said some farmers planted the summer crop late owing to late rains and therefore to ensure winter wheat production is not interrupted, it has recommended new moisture content to farmers who want to harvest maize early to pave the way for the planting of wheat in time.

In a statement, GMB said maize moisture content at intake is temporarily revised upwards from 12,5 percent to a maximum of 13,5 percent until further notice.

“Maize received at a moisture content above 12,5 percent will be stored separately and disposed of urgently to millers for processing.

“The weight of all maize received will be standardized and weight adjusted to 12,5 percent moisture content,” reads the statement.

In 2022 the country produced a record 375 131 tonnes of wheat, 13 percent higher than the 2021 production of 335 000 tonnes.

The production figure for the 2022 winter season is the highest-ever achieved since 1962 when wheat was first grown in Zimbabwe.

Recently, Cabinet noted that Zimbabwe alongside Ethiopia are the only African countries that are wheat self-sufficient.