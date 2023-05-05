Gladiators Win shedding Derby

By Kumbirai Mutengo

Last Saturday, Gladiators Cricket Club and archrivals Royal Cricket locked horns at Prince Edward which saw the former win and dominate yet another match on a quiet afternoon absent of cheering fans.

The team manager Edgar Munyanyiwa emphasized that the match had almost slipped away after the team had lost its top order batsmen early in the game.He further said that the team effort played its part and the captain led by example.

Gladiators won by 3 wickets , Royal scored 140/10 in 34.3 overs and Gladiators scored 144/7 in 31.2 overs and the player of the match was Malcom Chikuhwa.

Gladiators and Royal clubs are all based in Chitungwiza and have groomed some of Zimbabwe’s great players who are called for national duty including Whesly Madhevere among others. The clubs have been underfunded and the management lament foul of Zimbabwe Cricket deaf ear on their contribution to the gentleman’s game.

“The Chitown derby has been traffic, Gladiators got promoted into the First League , they have dominated .This past weekend was another poor performance with the bat for Royal and we’re hoping our batsmen can come to the party and our bowlers seem to be fighting a lone battle. Currently, we’re at the bottom of the log and I just hope we come together as a team,” said Royal Cricket palyer, Tariro Kapungu.

Royal Cricket has been trailing and hopes for a resurrection are dire as the season edges to the end and much focus is being channeled towards the World Cup Qualifiers scheduled for June.

Gladiators won again in their next encounter in the Harare Metropolitan Cricket Association (HMCA) First League on Sunday 30 April, 2023 and the 2022 National Premier League winning (NPL) gaffer ‘Coach Kuda’ said that the boys played as a team and today was a better game than yesterday’s game.

The Sunday match against Uprising, Gladiators won by 4 wickets. Uprising batted first and scored 167 all out in 34 overs and Gladiators 171/6 in 35 overs.

This weekend Gladiators the reigning NPL champions have a colossal match against Highfield based Takashinga Cricket Club giants at Old Hararians Sports Club and cricket lovers are invited to join and support grassroots sport.

