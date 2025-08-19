Government Reaffirms Trust in Zimbabwe Cricket

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has thrown its full weight behind Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC), dismissing accusations of racism and mismanagement as unfounded.

The allegations, initially raised by Bulawayo Mayor Senator David Coltart, stem from concerns over perceived neglect of certain regions in cricket development programs and claims that ZC leadership has not been inclusive enough in promoting opportunities across all communities.

Speaking after a series of public criticisms by Senator Coltart, ministry spokesperson Taungana Ndoro said the government values its partnership with ZC in driving Vision 2030 through sport.

“ZC has been instrumental in uniting communities and developing talent nationwide. The claims being circulated are not reflective of the reality on the ground,” Ndoro said.

ZC President Tavengwa Mukuhlani reiterated that the board is committed to reviving cricket across the country, noting that limited resources have not stopped ongoing projects in both rural and urban centres.

“ZC is working tirelessly to bring cricket back to every corner of Zimbabwe,” Mukuhlani said, adding that the board has multiple initiatives targeting youth in schools, towns, and rural communities to ensure equal access and development.

While the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has been tasked with formally reviewing the matter, government officials have stressed that there is no evidence of racism, tribalism, or exclusion in Zimbabwe’s cricket programs.