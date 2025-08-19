ZIFA, Orlando Pirates Mourn Death of Striker Tendai Ndoro

By Elishamai A. Ziumbwa

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has paid tribute to former Warriors striker Tendai Ndoro, who has died at the age of 40.

In a statement, ZIFA described Ndoro as a “gifted forward” whose commitment and passion left a lasting mark on Zimbabwean football.

“His talent, commitment, and passion for the game inspired many, and his contributions to Zimbabwean football will forever be remembered,” ZIFA said in a post on Facebook.

The football mother body extended condolences to his family, friends and supporters.



“On behalf of the ZIFA Executive Committee, the football family, and the entire nation, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Ndoro’s family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time,” ZIFA added.

Ndoro, who famously wore the Warriors’ number 11 shirt, earned 14 caps for the national team between 2013 and 2017 scoring five goals including one against Tunisia at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

His former club Orlando Pirates also expressed sadness at the news, remembering his impact during his time in South Africa.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former striker Tendai Ndoro. The club extend heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time,” the Soweto club said in a statement.

Ndoro rose to prominence at Chicken Inn in Zimbabwe before earning a move to South Africa’s Black Aces in 2013 where his 14-goal season secured a high-profile transfer to Orlando Pirates.

At Pirates, he became a fan favourite, finishing as the league’s second-highest scorer in the 2016/17 season with 23 goals in two campaigns.

His career later took him to Saudi Arabia’s Al-Faisaly, Ajax Cape Town, Highlands Park and finally Al-Orouba in Oman where he played until 2020.

While the cause of his death has not been confirmed, Ndoro had faced health challenges in recent years.

ZIFA ended its tribute with the words: “May his soul rest in eternal peace.”