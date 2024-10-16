Lady Chevrons Set for ODI Series Against USA

Zimbabwe’s Lady Chevrons are set to take on the United States in a five-match One Day International (ODI) series this month, with all games scheduled at Harare Sports Club.

By Kudzaiishe Zvaguma

The hosts will be missing two key players from their squad. Captain Mary-Anne Musonda is still recovering from injury, while star bowler Kelis Ndhlovu is unavailable as she is sitting for her Ordinary Level exams.

Despite these absences, the squad is brimming with experience. Seasoned campaigners such as Sharne Mayers, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Josephine Nkomo, Modester Mupachikwa, Audrey Mazvishaya, Ashley Ndiraya, and Nomvelo Sibanda will feature prominently.

One of the standout inclusions is 15-year-old Beloved Biza, who earned her spot after a stellar performance at the ICC Under-19 Women’s World Cup Africa Qualifier in September, where she was named Player of the Tournament. Biza’s remarkable form sees her join the senior squad for the first time.

Olinder Chare and Runyararo Pasipanodya, both from the Under-19 setup, have also been called up, while Tendai Makusha makes her senior team debut. Veteran all-rounder Christabel Chatonzwa returns to the fold, adding further depth and experience.

The series will run on the 17th, 20th, 23rd, 26th, and 28th of October, with all matches taking place at Harare Sports Club.