ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 Tickets Go On Sale

The highly anticipated ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023, set to take place in Zimbabwe, has officially opened its doors to the public. The event will span four renowned venues in Harare and Bulawayo, captivating cricket enthusiasts from 18 June to 9 July.

Fans can secure their spots at selected matches by conveniently purchasing tickets online at cricketworldcup.com. Additionally, for those who prefer a more spontaneous approach, tickets will also be available for sale at the venue gates on match days, subject to availability.

To witness the thrilling action of the four group matches involving Zimbabwe, as well as all the Super Six fixtures and the final, spectators can indulge in an enjoyable experience for a nominal fee ranging from US$2 to US$10. However, spectators can relish the other group matches not featuring the hosts without any charges.

Hamilton Masakadza, the Tournament Director of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Local Organising Committee, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “Fans are the lifeblood of the game, and I am thrilled to witness the commencement of ticket sales to the public at such reasonable prices.”

“With the tournament uniting 10 teams showcasing some of the world’s most gifted and talented players, one cannot afford to miss this promising spectacle of exhilarating and top-notch cricket,” Masakadza added. He further encouraged fans to secure their tickets early for selected matches and to wholeheartedly support the other fixtures, which offer free admission.

For matches held at the Harare Sports Club, including the group matches featuring Zimbabwe, the Super Six fixtures, and the final, ticket prices have been set at US$2 (rest of ground), US$5 (grass embankment and TICSA grandstand), and US$10 (Centurion).

At the Queens Sports Club, spectators can enjoy the Super Six matches at a nominal rate of US$2 (rest of ground) and US$5 (grandstand).

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 will kick off with an enthralling match between Zimbabwe and Nepal on 18 June at the Harare Sports Club, situated in the capital city. The hosts will subsequently face the Netherlands on 20 June, followed by a highly anticipated showdown against the West Indies on 24 June, before concluding their Group A journey against the United States of America on 26 June.

The ten participating teams in the tournament, which will determine the final two participants for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, set to be held in India later this year, have been divided into two groups of five. Group B comprises Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

The top three teams from each group will advance to the Super Six stage, where they will compete against the teams they did not encounter during the group stage. Points accumulated during the group stage will be carried forward to the Super Six stage, except for those earned against the bottom two teams from each group.

Both finalists of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 will earn their place in the prestigious ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023

