Government Rolls Out Irrigation Expansion Drive to Strengthen Food Production

By Lemuel Chekai

The Government is targeting a major expansion of irrigation infrastructure by 2030 as it intensifies efforts to improve food security, boost grain production and protect agriculture from the effects of climate change.

Agriculture, Mechanisation and Water Resources Development Minister Anxious Masuka said irrigation development remains at the heart of Zimbabwe’s agricultural modernisation agenda, with significant investments being channelled towards both ARDA estates and community-based irrigation schemes.

He said the Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA) plans to increase irrigated land on its estates from 2,500 hectares achieved during the previous agricultural season to 25,000 hectares by 2030.

“This past season, 2,500 hectares was put on ARDA estates, the 24 or so estates, and we hope that by 2030 they will be able to do 25,000 hectares all irrigated,” said Masuka.

He noted that Zimbabwe currently has 460 irrigation schemes covering about 26,000 hectares, with 341 of them operational.

He said these schemes have been reorganised into business units under the Vision 2030 Accelerator Model to improve operational efficiency, productivity and accountability.

The functioning schemes are producing crops on between 13,000 and 19,000 hectares through contractual farming arrangements, with harvested grain being delivered to the Grain Marketing Board.

In addition to ARDA estates, the minister said Government is working with communal, A1 and A2 farmers through joint venture partnerships designed to increase irrigated production across the country.

“But ARDA also goes further and contracts directly with farmers, communal A1 and A2, under a joint venture framework. So this delivery, although denoted ARDA, represents many sectors and many farmers,” he said.

The government maintains that expanding irrigation capacity is essential to mitigating the effects of unpredictable rainfall patterns and climate change while ensuring reliable agricultural production throughout the year.

The Ministry of Agriculture says improved grain deliveries are helping replenish the Strategic Grain Reserve, enhance national food supplies, cut import dependence, support rural incomes and provide a dependable supply of grain to millers and industry.

The irrigation expansion initiative is being implemented under the National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2) as part of broader efforts to achieve a productive, resilient and food-secure agricultural sector in support of Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030 agenda.