Government Steps Up Urban Road Rehabilitation Amid Rain Damage

The government has shifted its focus towards the rehabilitation of urban roads as excessive rains continue to worsen the state of road infrastructure in Zimbabwe’s cities and towns.

Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Felix Tapiwa Mhona, on Monday convened a high-level meeting with key stakeholders to map a coordinated response to the deteriorating condition of urban roads, many of which have been left riddled with potholes and erosion after persistent downpours.

Zimbabwe has received heavy rains in recent months, a situation that has accelerated road damage, disrupted traffic flow and increased vehicle maintenance costs for motorists and public transport operators.

Mhona said the meeting was not a witch-hunt but an effort to strengthen cooperation between the national government, local authorities and road agencies such as ZINARA.

“The condition of urban roads has become a serious concern. We are prioritising critical road networks and accelerating rehabilitation to complement ongoing works on national highways,” he said.

The initiative falls under the extended Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme Phase 2 (ERRP 2), which now runs into next year. As part of the plan, the government will establish new asphalt plants in Harare and Bulawayo to reduce costs and improve turnaround time.

Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart welcomed the move, saying it would ease pressure on councils struggling with procurement challenges.

Urban roads, authorities say, are vital to economic activity and restoring them is key to keeping cities moving despite harsh weather conditions.