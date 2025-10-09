Govt Opens Modern Road Maintenance Camp to Boost Beitbridge Infrastructure

The government has commissioned a new Department of Roads maintenance camp in Beitbridge a development expected to enhance road upkeep and strengthen transport infrastructure across Matabeleland South Province.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona said the facility would transform the way road networks are managed in the region.

“This vital camp will significantly enhance our capacity to develop and maintain our road infrastructure in Beitbridge District. It will allow us to respond to emergencies more quickly and provide a smoother, safer experience for every traveller,” Mhona said.

The Beitbridge Maintenance Camp is part of a broader government programme to modernise and resuscitate road maintenance infrastructure across the country.

The initiative, launched earlier this year goes beyond refurbishment and focuses on equipping maintenance units with state-of-the-art machinery, skilled personnel and digital tools for more efficient service delivery.

“By equipping these camps with modern assets and skilled teams, we are shifting from reactive patchwork to proactive, predictive maintenance. This investment will extend the lifespan of our infrastructure, enhance commuter safety, and boost economic productivity,” the Minister said.

He noted that the facility forms part of the non-port works executed under the Beitbridge Border Post Modernisation Project by Zimborders.

The project aims to ensure that the newly upgraded Harare–Beitbridge Highway and the border’s supporting road network remain in top condition.

“While much attention is rightly given to the magnificent new terminal buildings, the true success of this gateway lies in its foundations. This dedicated unit ensures the perpetual upkeep of the road network and sustains gains in trade efficiency and traffic flow,” Mhona said.

The minister also highlighted ongoing national projects under the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme Phase 2 (ERRP2) extended by President Emmerson Mnangagwa until 2026.

Key developments include completion of the Harare–Masvingo–Beitbridge Highway, and ongoing works on the Harare–Kanyemba and Beitbridge–Bulawayo–Victoria Falls roads.

Mhona urged road crews to take pride in their new facility describing road maintenance as an essential investment in the country’s economic growth.

“Road maintenance is not just an expense—it is an investment in safety, progress, and national development. The roads you maintain are the face of our community—let’s make that face a smiling one,” he said.

The Beitbridge Maintenance Camp, officials said will play a critical role in supporting Vision 2030 the government’s blueprint for achieving an upper-middle-income economy through infrastructure development, technology and innovation.

“Together, we will build, innovate and overcome because the future belongs to those who work hard for it,” Mhona said.