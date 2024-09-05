Inter-City Kombi Restrictions Spark Mixed Reactions from Commuters and Operators

The recent government decision to reduce the operating radius of kombis from 120 km to 60 km has ignited a range of reactions from both commuters and kombi operators.

The new regulation, announced by Transport Minister Felix Mhona aim to enhance road safety, but many are concerned about the impact it will have on daily transport routines.

For commuters, the policy has drawn a mixed response with travelers, especially those who rely on long-distance kombis to get to rural areas, frustrated.

“This is going to be a huge inconvenience for me. I will have to board Mutare bound buses and they aren’t always available on time like the kombis,” said Tafadzwa Ncube, a commuter who frequently travels between Harare and Marondera, a distance just over 60 km.

Others, however, see the change as an opportunity for safer travel.

“Kombis are known for speeding and overcrowding, especially on long routes. If the buses are more reliable and comfortable, I think it’s a good change for passengers,” said Alice Moyo, a Harare resident.

For kombi operators, the new restrictions have raised significant concerns about revenue loss and increased operational costs.

“This is a huge blow to our operations, if the Government had given us ample time to invest in speed limiting devices it would have been ideal. We are already struggling to make ends meet. Now, we are being forced to invest in speed-limiting devices, and we’re losing long-distance routes. It’s going to kill our business,” said transport operator Simbarashe Gotora

Some operators have called for the government to reconsider the regulation or provide financial assistance for installing the mandated devices.

“The kombi industry employs many people. What will happen to us if we can’t afford to comply? Is this not promoting unreliable transportation from mushika-shika operators?” asked another operator, who wished to remain anonymous.

The new regulations will have an impact on various inter-city/towns like Harare-Marondera, Marondera-Wedza, Chivhu-Murambinda, Masvingo-Zvishavane among other areas that relied on kombis.

On Wednesday, the government introduced strict new regulations aimed at improving road safety where the Minister announced that, effective September 3, 2024, kombis will be restricted to operating within a 60-kilometer radius, down from the previous 120 kilometers.

