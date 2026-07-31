VID Clerks in Court Over ‘Ghost’ Driver’s Licence Scam

By Judith Nyuke

Two Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID) data capture clerks have been brought before the Harare Magistrates’ Court on fraud charges after they allegedly tampered with records to issue a driver’s license to a candidate who had failed her road test.

Tinotenda Maningi and Chrison Chipanda are accused of bypassing official procedures by manipulating the VID system to issue Nadia Samson a driver’s licence.

The pair appeared before Harare magistrate Jesse Kufa and the matter was remanded to August 4.

The complainant is the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, represented by VID Eastlea depot manager Mr Onisimo Bumhira.

​Prosecutors allege that after Samson failed her road test on June 21, she informed her friend, Anotida Gwenyere, who referred her to Maningi with claims that he could secure her a licence through unofficial channels.

​Maningi initially demanded US$250 but later agreed to facilitate the licence for US$200. He reportedly obtained Samson’s details and confirmed she had passed her provisional examination.

​The State alleges that on July 22, Chipanda processed a certificate of competence in Samson’s name without requiring standard procedures such as paying booking fees or submitting vehicle details for a road test.

​Investigators further allege that false electronic entries were made using other VID officials’ profiles to show Samson had passed the practical test.

​Once a certificate of competence was generated another fraudulent entry was made to produce the driver’s licence.

Maningi then arranged for the licence to be collected from a Central Vehicle Registry employee before handing it to Samson on July 25 in exchange for her US$200 payment.

​The alleged scheme prejudiced the good administration of the Vehicle Inspectorate Department.