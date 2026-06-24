Govt Pushes Transmedia to Improve Financial Sustainability

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Zhemu Soda has urged Transmedia Corporation to diversify its income streams and strengthen debt recovery efforts warning that the corporation’s cash flow challenges remain a concern despite recording an operating profit.

Speaking at Transmedia Corporation’s 18th Annual General Meeting, Soda said the state-owned broadcasting infrastructure company must focus on long-term financial sustainability while continuing to expand access to information and communication services across the country.

Although the corporation posted an operating profit during the period under review, the minister said delayed payments by broadcasters were affecting its financial position.

“Although you registered an operating profit during the period under consideration, the cash flow position is not satisfactory due to erratic payments by broadcasters for services that you offer to them.

“I therefore implore you to explore means and ways by which you should recover from your debtors,” said Soda.

The minister acknowledged that amendments to the Broadcasting Services Act had brought financial relief to the corporation, but stressed that such support should not replace traditional revenue sources.

“I am aware that the amendment to the Broadcasting Services Act has brought financial relief to the corporation, but that should just complement your ordinary revenue streams and not be depended upon. There is need for further diversification of your incomes and reduced concentration risks,” he said.

Soda commended Transmedia for expanding FM radio signal coverage from 77 percent to 81 percent during 2025, describing the achievement as an important step towards improving access to information, particularly in underserved communities.

“The corporation increased FM radio coverage from 77% to 81% during the year 2025 and a new target of 85% has been set for the current year,” he said.

However, he expressed concern over the slow progress in expanding terrestrial digital television coverage, citing funding limitations as a major obstacle.

“Unfortunately, there was no movement on the terrestrial digital television coverage due to funding challenges. The ministry continues to give support to ensure this project is concluded,” said Soda.

The minister said completion of Zimbabwe’s television digitisation programme remained a national priority and was essential for compliance with international broadcasting standards set by the International Telecommunication Union.

“As we look ahead, the completion of the TV digitization project is critical for the nation and necessary for compliance with the International Telecommunications Union dictates,” he said.

Despite the challenges, Soda noted that government interventions had begun yielding results, with a revenue-sharing arrangement helping to strengthen the corporation’s operational capacity during the first quarter of 2026.

“The revenue sharing arrangement has effectively capacitated Transmedia to expand and maintain the broadcasting infrastructure, ensuring uptime of 99% as mandated,” he said.

The minister also highlighted successful partnerships between Transmedia and international development organisations, including UNESCO and United Nations Development Programme, which facilitated the installation of a 40-kilowatt solar power system in Garahwa, Chipinge.

According to Soda, the project has improved access to communication services in the area.

“This development has allowed the installation of a community radio station, Now FM, as well as provision of mobile phone services from NetOne and Econet,” he said.

The minister further praised the corporation for obtaining an unqualified audit opinion for the second consecutive year and for holding its Annual General Meeting within the prescribed timeframe.

He said the achievements demonstrated sound corporate governance and prudent management practices.

Transmedia Corporation plays a central role in Zimbabwe’s broadcasting sector, providing transmission infrastructure for radio and television services nationwide.

The company is expected to continue expanding coverage and improving access to broadcasting services, particularly in remote and previously underserved communities.