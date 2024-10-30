Government Backs UZ’s Biotechnology Initiatives as a Pillar of Vision 2030

By Tendai Makaripe

The University of Zimbabwe (UZ) has gained government support for its biotechnology advancements, with officials affirming their role in driving Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030.

Vision 2030 aims to build a middle-income economy by 2030, focused on health security, agricultural resilience, and self-reliant growth.

Speaking after touring the UZ Biotechnology Center laboratory, where a biotechnology platform open day was recently held, health advisor to the President and Cabinet Dr. Agnes Mahomva noted that the establishment of the platform supports the country’s goal of creating sustainable, locally driven solutions to address national health and agricultural challenges.

“This work extends beyond research; it enhances our capacity to prevent health crises and develop sustainable agricultural practices essential to achieving Vision 2030,” Dr. Mahomva said.

She commended CIRAD, the French agricultural research and cooperation organization, for collaborating with UZ’s Faculty of Veterinary Sciences to host the Biotechnology Platform Open Day. This highlighted the crucial role of the institution’s biotechnology center laboratory in diagnosing, monitoring, surveillance, and controlling animal diseases.

Supported by the PACMAN project and the French Agency for Development (AFD), UZ’s biotechnology center showcased tools for managing agricultural and public health challenges, from reducing farming costs to strengthening food security.

Professor Gift Matope, Dean of the Faculty of Veterinary Science, explained that these initiatives directly address challenges faced by farmers and healthcare workers.

“Our platform is structured to tackle Zimbabwe’s most pressing issues in agriculture and health by reducing reliance on imports and improving local resource efficiency,” Prof. Matope said.

Demonstrations at the open days included DNA manipulation and microbial cultivation, aimed at showing how biotechnology can be applied to address local challenges.

According to UZ researchers, these activities highlighted biotechnology’s potential to mitigate issues such as crop and livestock diseases, which affect food security and the rural economy.

French Ambassador Paul-Bertrand Barets emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts, especially in areas prone to health crises linked to agriculture.

“Partnerships like these enhance Zimbabwe’s ability to handle outbreaks that could impact both the economy and public health, helping the country move closer to self-sufficiency,” Barets said.

Dr. Stephen Marondera of the University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology emphasized that local capacity-building is a crucial element of Vision 2030.

“With facilities like this, we are empowered to create home-grown solutions for Zimbabwe’s development goals, moving away from dependency on international services,” Dr. Marondera said.

The UZ Biotechnology Open Days underscored the government’s commitment to research initiatives that align with Vision 2030, showcasing the role of scientific innovation in supporting Zimbabwe’s economic and social transformation.