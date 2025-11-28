Jah Prayzah Returns Home for Blockbuster HICC Shutdown Show

By Elishamai A Ziumbwa

Organisers of Jah Prayzah’s Ndini Mukudzei World Tour grand finale say preparations for the much-anticipated concert are now nearing completion with thousands expected to flock to the Harare International Convention Centre (HICC) tomorrow.

The event will bring together a star-studded supporting cast including Tocky Vibes, Seh Calaz, Chillmaster and Tamy Moyo who are set to warm up the crowd ahead of Jah Prayzah’s headline performance.

They will be joined by Probeats, Culture Love, Godfather Templeman, Young Gemini, Malloti, DJ Iroq and Abisha Palmer.

In a statement, Jah Prayzah said ending the global tour in Harare carried special emotional significance.

“Returning to HICC for the finale feels like coming full circle. This tour has connected me with fans across continents, but there is no feeling like performing for my people at home. Saturday will be a celebration of the journey, the music, and the support that has kept us moving,” he said.

The Ndini Mukudzei World Tour has been one of the artist’s most extensive projects to date, taking him to major cities across Africa, Europe and North America.

It follows a high-energy album launch at Old Hararians Sports Club in May and a series of sold-out shows in Wolverhampton, Toronto and Johannesburg.

Gateway Stream Media Manager Elton Kurima said the Harare finale would reflect Jah Prayzah’s evolution as an artist.

“This show is the culmination of a remarkable year. Fans can expect refined production, world-class sound and performances that honour his artistic growth. The Shutdown finale will be a night of excellence, passion and unforgettable moments,” he said.

The HICC renowned for hosting biggest live productions is preparing to accommodate the expected surge of fans.

Organisers say Phase 2 VIP tickets have already sold out, while Phase 2 Standard tickets remain available at designated outlets including Med Orange Pharmacies, Booties Pharmacies, the Rainbow Towers Gateway Stream booth and the New Ambassador Hotel.