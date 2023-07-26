EU Deploys Election Observers Across Zimbabwe Ahead of Elections

The European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) to Zimbabwe has taken a significant step towards ensuring transparency and fairness in the country’s electoral process.

The mission deployed 46 long-term observers (LTOs) who will be stationed across all ten provinces of Zimbabwe in the run-up to the upcoming elections.

Announcing the deployment, the EU EOM’s Deputy Chief Observer, Dr. Beata Martin-Rozumilowicz, highlighted the mission’s commitment to cover both rural and urban areas, ensuring a comprehensive and unbiased assessment of the electoral process.

“These observers will be actively working in all of Zimbabwe’s provinces, paying equal attention to rural and urban regions. Their presence will facilitate dialogue and engagement with local electoral officials, political candidates, parties, civil society groups, and the media,” said Dr. Martin-Rozumilowicz.

Stressing the impartiality of the observers, Dr. Martin-Rozumilowicz reassured that they would not interfere in any way with the electoral proceedings but instead focus on gathering and reporting firsthand and verified observations.

“It is crucial to underscore that our observers will remain impartial throughout their mission. Their sole objective is to provide a clear and accurate account of the electoral process. EU observers are committed to employing only credible and verified information in their reporting,” said Rozumilowicz

She announced that the Chief Observer of the European Union, Fabio Massimo Castaldo will present the initial findings and conclusions of the mission two days after the elections and the mission will remain in the country to observe the post electoral environment and follow possible appeals and complaints.

The final report, with recommendations for future elections will be announced two months after the election day.

The country is expected to hold elections to choose councilors, Members of Parliament and the President on the 23rd of August 2023.

