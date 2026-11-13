Gvt Moves to Overhaul Mining Laws, Tightens Grip on Idle Mineral Claims

Government is seeking to overhaul its mining laws through a new legislative framework that will introduce stricter controls on mineral rights, improve transparency in mining ownership and compel companies to put allocated mining claims into productive use.

The proposed Mines and Minerals Bill, 2025, which seeks to repeal and replace the Mines and Minerals Act (Chapter 21:05), introduces sweeping changes to the administration, registration and regulation of mineral resources.

The reforms were outlined in a presentation to Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Mines on November 12, 2026, which examined the proposed legislation and amendments agreed between the Ministry of Mines and the Parliamentary Legal Committee (PLC).

At the centre of the proposed reforms is the principle that mining rights should translate into actual economic activity rather than being held for speculative purposes.

The presentation states that the Bill “strengthens the expectation that mining rights are worked and developed rather than retained speculatively”.

Under the proposed framework, mining companies would be required to demonstrate progress through work programmes, development plans, inspections and evidence of actual mining activity.

The presentation further warns that underworked or unworked mining locations could face statutory investigations and potential expropriation procedures.

“Relevant indicators include commencement of development, capital deployment, extraction rates and compliance with approved work programmes,” the document states.

The proposed changes come as Zimbabwe seeks to improve the management of its mineral resources and address longstanding challenges associated with fragmented mining records, overlapping claims and uncertainty over mining titles.

A major component of the Bill is the establishment of a Mining Cadastre Registry and Mining Cadastre Register, designed to consolidate information on mining locations, titles, mineral rights and other relevant interests.

The proposed centralised system is expected to improve transparency, simplify title searches and reduce disputes over mining boundaries.

It will also incorporate beneficial ownership information to establish who ultimately owns or controls mining rights.

The presentation says centralised cadastral records will support “title searches, boundary certainty, transaction due diligence and regulatory oversight”.

The Bill also proposes reducing the existing mining title classifications to three principal categories: mining claims or blocks, mining leases and special grants.

Another significant change is the introduction of an Exclusive Exploration Licence framework, which will provide a structured process for companies seeking exclusive rights to explore mineral deposits.

Applicants would be expected to demonstrate technical and financial capacity, submit work programmes and meet compliance requirements.

The proposed legislation also strengthens provisions on environmental protection, including the establishment of a Mining Industry Environmental Protection Fund.

The fund is intended to provide financial resources for rehabilitating mining areas where operators fail or are unable to meet their environmental obligations.

“The objective is to provide a financial mechanism where environmental damage requires remediation and the responsible operator cannot or does not meet the obligation,” the presentation states.

Mining companies could be required to provide financial security through insurance, guarantees or other approved mechanisms.

The Bill further seeks to strengthen mine closure procedures, addressing hazards such as abandoned shafts, open pits, waste dumps, tailings facilities and contaminated water.

On artisanal and small-scale mining, the presentation highlights an agreed amendment introducing an explicit definition of an “artisanal miner” under Clause 4.

The move is intended to create a legal basis for registration, training, technical assistance and improved safety standards among small-scale miners.

It is also expected to improve mineral traceability and help authorities address unsafe and unlawful mining activities.