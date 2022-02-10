PSL Denounces Suspended ZIFA Body’s ‘Intimidatory Tactics’

The Premier Soccer League has denounced the recent purported suspension of the league’s chairman Kennedy Ndebele and three others by the beleaguered Zimbabwe Football Association secretary-general Joseph Mamutse.

Ndebele, Isaiah Mupfurutsa (Dynamos), Johnfat Sibanda (Highlanders) and CAPS United’s Nhamo Tutisani were served with letters of suspension amid several allegations emanating from their involvement in the proposed special extraordinary general meeting that is set to revoke the mandate of the suspended ZIFA board.

The suspensions came at a time when the league is preparing to resume later this month following a month-long break to pave way for the Africa Cup of Nations.

In a statement, Ndebele said PSL will not allow any attempts that seek to divide the league.

“The Premier Soccer League condemns this shocking behaviour that is tantamount to vindictive and intimidatory tactics by the three suspended Executive Committee members. It is surprising that despite being a member of the suspended Executive Committee, the PSL Chairman, Mr Farai Jere was not invited to this so called Board meeting which effected these suspensions. We would like to categorically state that an attempt to divide the Premier Soccer League family will not be tolerated.

“It is on record that the ZIFA Executive Committee and the ZIFA Chief Executive Officer were suspended by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) on 16 November 2021 and 27 November 2020 respectively. The suspensions of the said PSL officials are therefore illegal and of no force and effect.

“The PSL Governors unanimously agreed to petition the revocation of the mandate to Executive Committee Members as provided in the ZIFA Statutes after observing a number of irregularities, these being poor governance, lack of transparency and failing to respect the Judicial bodies’ decisions among a plethora of other issues. We stand by our suspended PSL Board members and Chief Executive Officer,” said Ndebele.

Mamutse was suspended by the SRC in November 2020 after he allegedly flouted laid down protocols regarding the clearance of national football teams to participate in competitions in South Africa.

He has been working with suspended Zifa executive members Felton Kamambo and committee members Philemon Machana and Bryton Malandule.