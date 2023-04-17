CCC Legislator Renounces Nomination

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator, Innocent Gonese has renounced his nomination for the upcoming elections and instead backed Brian James for the Mutare Central seat.

Gonese becomes the latest legislator from the opposition movement to step down from contesting after another veteran Trevor Saruwaka announced that he will not contest in Mutasa Central constituency.

In a statement released over the weekend, Gonese said there was need for new leadership and he was ready to support the new leaders.

“I would like to thank the people of Mutare Central for giving me the opportunity to represent them as their representative in Parliament and also for nominating me as a Candidate in the forthcoming elections.

“I am also happy that the former Mutare Mayor was also nominated as a candidate and while all the names are being vetted pending further processes, such as consultations and consensus in terms of the new candidate selection procedures, I have decided to decline the nomination.

“There is a need for leadership renewal and passing of the baton. I will remain available to render my full support as I am a fully committed champion for change. Brian will have my full support and cooperation and let’s continue to encourage people to register to vote so that we can win big and deliver change,” said Gonese.

CCC is yet to announce its candidates for the upcoming plebiscite after abandoning its traditional way of selecting candidates through primary elections opting for the citizens nomination process which observers say is divisive.

Party leader Nelson Chamisa was nominated to represent the movement in the Presidential elections and awaits the party’s Candidate Independent Selection Panel (CISP) to endorse him after completion of the vetting and validation processes.

