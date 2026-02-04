Crystal Meth Find Sends Chinhoyi Man to Prison

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

A 29-year-old man from Chinhoyi has been sentenced to jail after being convicted of unlawfully possessing a dangerous drug, the National Prosecuting Authority has confrmed.

Carlos Tafadzwa Kaunzaunze was found guilty by the Chinhoyi Magistrates’ Court following his arrest during a police operation in the town.

According to the prosecution, detectives on routine patrol at Chinhoyi Rank Township received a tip-off shortly after midday leading them to the Hunyani residential area.

Kaunzaunze was stopped and searched and officers recovered a sachet of crystal meth weighing 0.39 grammes from his right jacket pocket.

The court sentenced him to eight months in prison suspending four months of the term on condition of good behaviour.

He will therefore serve an effective four-month custodial sentence.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe said it would continue working closely with law enforcement agencies and the courts to tackle drug trafficking and substance abuse.