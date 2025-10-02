Harare Mayor Urges Digital Overhaul to Modernise City Services

By Parvel H. Makona

Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume has urged the capital’s council to embrace modern technology warning that outdated systems are undermining service delivery.

Speaking at the 1940th Ordinary Council Meeting, Mafume called for a sweeping digital transformation across city departments including the introduction of biometric staff registration, GPS tracking for council vehicles, smart prepaid meters and solar energy solutions.

“We are going to digitise most of our departments so that residents are able to interact with them more easily. Tracking devices on vehicles will allow us to monitor service delivery in real time, and biometric systems will ensure staff are present and working where they are needed,” he said

Mafume criticised delays in adopting new technologies, citing the city’s reliance on manual systems and lack of real-time communication tools as barriers to progress.

He also called for upgrades at Town House, including Wi-Fi, a modern public address system and improved office furniture.

“We cannot continue operating like it is the 1990s. Investing in smart technologies will allow us to serve residents more efficiently and build a truly modern capital city.” he said.

The council meeting is part of ongoing efforts to tackle Harare’s persistent challenges through policy reform, stakeholder engagement and technology-driven solutions.