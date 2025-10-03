Harare Police Publish List of Motorists Caught Ignoring Red Lights

By Elishamai A. Ziumbwa

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has named more than 1,000 motorists captured by surveillance cameras for ignoring traffic lights in Harare’s Central Business District.

Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the vehicles were flagged through the Electronic Traffic Management System (ETMS) and their registration numbers have been made public.

“All vehicle owners with registration numbers on the released list are advised to report at any nearest police station within the next seven days to assist in ongoing investigations,” Nyathi said.

He urged motorists to cooperate with the police and stressed the importance of road discipline.

“Vehicle owners and those in possession of the vehicles are urged to cooperate with the police to assist in the maintenance of law and order,” he said.

The police spokesperson also appealed to drivers to observe traffic regulations to reduce accidents in the capital’s congested streets.

“The ZRP implores motorists to observe road rules and regulations to enhance the smooth flow of traffic and curb road traffic accidents,” Nyathi added.

The crackdown is part of a broader enforcement strategy that has seen the ZRP expand electronic monitoring to curb reckless driving across Harare.

The full list of offending vehicle registration numbers has been released to the public.