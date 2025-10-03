Golf Duo Heads to World Finals After National Triumph

Two Zimbabwean golfers Samson Mavunga and Tadeous Lazaro will represent the country at the prestigious International Pairs Golf World Finals in South Africa next week after winning the national qualifying tournament.

The pair booked their place after emerging top from a field of 142 players drawn from 30 golf clubs across Zimbabwe.

The finals, held on 27 September at Mulota Hill Golf Club in Mhondoro Ngezi produced a thrilling contest that sealed their spot at the world stage.

The World Finals will run from 6 to 10 October at the Sun International Golf Course one of South Africa’s most iconic golfing venues.

The Sterling Group of Hotels which has sponsored the Zimbabwean qualifiers for the second year running, said it was proud to back the duo.

“We are delighted to have participated in an event that is so perfectly in sync with our core aspirations of supporting sports tourism and showcasing Zimbabwe as a premier destination,” said Wilbert Manyika, the group’s Executive Chairman.

Held under the theme “Tee off for travel, discover the beauty of Zimbabwe” this year’s event attracted wide support from partners including Albatros Golf Company, the Ministry of Tourism, the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority, First Link Insurance, First Capital Bank, Art Effects from Bulawayo and VTU Platinum Lodge from Mhondoro Ngezi.

The Sterling Group said the finals were a resounding success blending competitive sport with tourism promotion while strengthening the country’s presence in international golf.

As Mavunga and Lazaro prepare to compete against the world’s best, the sponsors and golfing community say they hope the duo will carry Zimbabwe’s flag high in South Africa.