News
Robert Mugabe Jnr Granted Bail

By Judith Nyuke

The late Former President Robert Mugabe’s son, Robert Tinotenda who was in custody after he was found in possession of dagga worth US$30 has been granted US$300 bail by a Harare magistrate Lisa Mutendereki.

Part of his bail conditions include reporting once every friday at CID Drugs and Narcotics and to reside at a given address until the matter is finalised.

Mugabe will be back in court on October 22, 2025.

It is the State’s case that on 1 October 2025 and at around 0830 hours police officers from ZRP Avondale were deployed on a traffic blitz along 2nd Street Extension, Harare when they allegedly stopped Mugabe who was driving a silver Honda fit after he drove against one-way enroute to town.

​A search of his black sling bag, which he was wearing on his chest, reportedly led to the discovery of two sachets of dagga, a pack of Rizla rolling papers and a white dagga crusher. Mugabe was subsequently arrested.

Mugabe was issued with an Exhibit Seizure Confirmation Receipt Serial which he reportedly refused to sign.

