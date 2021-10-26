Harare Woman Loses US$3000 to Bogus Bitcoin Scheme

A Harare man has appeared before Magistrate Denis Mangosi charged with defrauding an unsuspecting woman of US$3000 in a bogus Bitcoin scheme.

The accused Kelvin Mhindirira together with Martin Mhlanga who is still at large lied to the complainant Rachel Chakanyuka that they were running a lucrative Bitcoin scheme.

It is the state’s case that on 15 July 2021, Chakanyuka invested US$2 000 into Mhindirira and Mhlanga’s Bitcoin scheme on the pretext that she would get a monthly benefit of US$2000 for three years.

It is further alleged that Chakanyuka handed over the US$2 000 cash to the first accused who in turn forwarded to her the Hash identity (ID) as a proof of payment and contract.

On 29 July 2021, Chakanyuka paid another US$1 000 to the second accused person for the Bitcoin anniversary scheme and motor vehicle scheme on the pretext that she would benefit US$1 500 after one month and after six months she would benefit US$ 25 000.

Upon reaching the alleged maturity dates, the complainant made follow ups with the accused but they became evasive which led her to file a police report.

Total prejudice was US$ 3 000 and nothing was recovered.

Meanwhile, the state has opposed bail against the accused persons saying the two will commit similar offences adding that another co-accused person was yet to be apprehended.