Protesting War Veterans Arrested In Harare

Up to 40 disgruntled war veterans were this morning arrested by police after holding a demonstration at Harare’s Africa Unity Square in protest against poor pensions and other issues relating to their welfare.

The group had gathered to express their displeasure over the deteriorating economic situation in the country when police in riot gear disrupted their gathering before taking them to Harare Central Police station.

“Where are we going as war veterans, we are earning ZWL$15 000 and I am buying US$10 at ZWL$2 000 yet those in high offices are busy awarding tenders amongst themselves. Is this why we went to war, our fellow comrades have let us down,” charged one war veteran.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) confirmed the arrest of the former freedom fighters saying they have since deployed lawyers to represent them.

“We have confirmed that 40 former liberation struggle war veterans are currently detained in cells at Harare Central Police Station, They are represented by Tinashe Chinopfukutwa, Paida Saurombe and Blessing Nyamaropa,” said ZLHR.

In August this year, nine war veterans were arrested and charged with participating in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breaches of peace or bigotry as defined in section 37(1)(a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

They were however released around midnight without going to court.