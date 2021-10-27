TAG 2021 On The Cards

Music Crossroads Academy of Zimbabwe, AfriKera Arts Trust and Zimbabwe Theatre Academy have announced the third edition of The Arts Gathering – TAG2021, multidiscipline arts festival featuring dance, visual art, theatre, fashion and music.

This year’s festival will take place from the 28th to the 30th of October at Reps Theatre under the theme ‘Together, Apart!’ as a testament to the COVID-19 pandemic which has forced societies to rethink what it means to connect and explore new ways to fulfil the innate desire to commune.

“As always, the role of the arts at a time when humanity is undergoing one of the most trying times in recent history becomes pivotal. The 2021 edition explores a new venue, opening its doors to the public under strict COVID-19 compliance measures while accommodating viewers who cannot attend physically through Livestream of the different shows,” a statement from the organisers reads.

The festival, according to the statement, has secured groundbreaking acts under the different art disciplines to be announced In due course.