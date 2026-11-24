The cameras were waiting, the courtroom was packed and the man who on Sunday was on the pulpit addressing a large congregation was now standing before the court as an accused person.

At exactly 11:14 am, self-styled prophet Uebert Angel born Uebert Mudzanire arrived at the Harare Magistrates’ Court under tight police security, accompanied by a team of lawyers.

More than 20 journalists had gathered, hoping to capture a glimpse of the controversial preacher in handcuffs as he made his way into the court building.

Unlike his usual public appearances where he often attracted attention as a man of influence and authority, Angel appeared subdued with his eyes seemingly filled with tears.

There were no dramatic entrances or familiar displays of confidence. This time, he was at the centre of a legal battle with his freedom hanging in the balance.

The court eventually sat at 12:30 pm with his lawyers immediately raising concerns about the circumstances surrounding his arrest.

At 13:04 pm, proceedings were temporarily stopped for lunch giving this reporter an opportunity to enter the courtroom and witness the unfolding drama.

The courtroom was already packed with more than 50 people gathered inside.

Only 12 people managed to secure seats in the public gallery while the rest stood, anxiously following the proceedings.

Among those present were members of Angel’s church congregation who had come to see their spiritual leader facing the magistrate from the dock.

Angel looked unusually quiet and appeared to be carrying the weight of the allegations against him.

The atmosphere became more tense when the prosecutor argued that he was not a suitable candidate for bail adding that the offences he was facing could attract a prison sentence of between 15 and 20 years.

As the prosecutor outlined the possible consequences, Angel lowered his head and remained silent.

Whether he was praying or simply reflecting on the seriousness of the situation remained unclear.

From time to time, he communicated with people around him through gestures while his lawyers continued fighting to secure his release.

However, the biggest courtroom drama came when the investigating officer, Munyaradzi Chifamba took the witness stand.

His evidence brought questions about Angel’s identity, travel documents and the information investigators had gathered during their inquiries.

Chifamba told the court that investigations had established that Angel was a holder of two passports but had allegedly failed to produce the documents when requested by investigators.

He said one of the passports was issued on May 20, 2022 and was due to expire on May 7, 2027.

The investigating officer also told the court that Angel had changed his birth name from Ubert Mutanhire to Uebert Angel Snr.

“I found out that the accused changed his birth name. The accused was Ubert Mutanhire, and he later changed his name to Uebert Angel Snr,” Chifamba told the court.

He further claimed that he had obtained documents supporting his findings regarding the two passports.

When asked about the documents, Chifamba said he had not personally seen the passports because Angel had allegedly failed to hand them over despite repeated requests.

“I haven’t seen these passports. I even requested those passports and I was given an empty promise. Up to today, I have not received them,” he said.

The investigating officer also told the court that one of the passports was an ordinary passport issued on October 8, 2026.

However, the document reportedly carried an expiry date of October 7, 2026, which appeared to be an error.

Chifamba explained that officials from the passport registry had indicated that the date was a typing mistake that they intended to correct.

Questions about Angel’s national identity card also emerged during the proceedings.

Chifamba told the court that he had not seen the accused person’s identity card because Angel had reportedly told investigators that he was not in possession of it when he was arrested.

“The accused didn’t produce his ID card. He said he was not in possession of it upon arrest, so I have not seen his ID card,” he said.

However, the investigating officer added that Angel had provided his national identity number in his warned and cautioned statement.

The revelations added another layer to an already tense bail hearing with the defence now having an opportunity to challenge the investigating officer’s evidence.

For the congregation members who had filled the courtroom, it was a very different sight from what they may have been accustomed to: a religious leader who usually preached to followers now sitting in the dock waiting to learn whether he would regain his freedom.

The cross-examination of the investigating officer is expected to continue on Wednesday at 9am as the court continues to consider Angel’s bail application.